New Suit - Contract

Holland & Hart filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court on behalf of ClearSource. The complaint brings claims against Modern Pro Solutions Solar, alleging that the company 'closed its doors' before fulfilling contractual obligations to pay for sales assistance. The case is 2:23-cv-00229, CST Global v. Modern Pro Solutions, Solar.

Renewable Energy

April 11, 2023, 3:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Cst Global

Plaintiffs

Holland & Hart

defendants

Modern Pro Solutions, Solar

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract