The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama on Thursday removed a lawsuit against the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, the State of Alabama Department of Revenue and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over surplus funds from a foreclosure sale, was filed by attorney W. Brennan Rutledge and Logs Legal Group on behalf of CSMC 2019-RPL6 Trust. Maynard, Cooper & Gale is representing defendants Wynn LLC and Corporate Drive LLC. The case is 5:23-cv-00403, CSMC 2019-RPL6 Trust v. The Estate of Roy E Claytor Jr et al.
Government
March 30, 2023, 3:58 PM