Removed To Federal Court

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama on Thursday removed a lawsuit against the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, the State of Alabama Department of Revenue and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over surplus funds from a foreclosure sale, was filed by attorney W. Brennan Rutledge and Logs Legal Group on behalf of CSMC 2019-RPL6 Trust. Maynard, Cooper & Gale is representing defendants Wynn LLC and Corporate Drive LLC. The case is 5:23-cv-00403, CSMC 2019-RPL6 Trust v. The Estate of Roy E Claytor Jr et al.

Government

March 30, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Csmc 2019-Rpl6 Trust

Plaintiffs

Logs Legal Group, LLP

defendants

330 Wynn LLC

Corporate Drive LLC

State of Alabama Department of Revenue

The Estate of Roy E Claytor Jr

The Estate of Scott McDermott

United States of America on behalf of its agency US Department of Treasury/Internal Revenue Service

defendant counsels

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

Alabama Department Of Revenue

Us Attorney'S Office

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property