Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Education and other defendants to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by WhitbeckBennett on behalf of a disabled student challenging allegations of him inappropriately touching another student. The case is 1:23-cv-00523, Csizmadia v. Virginia Department of Education et al.

Education

April 19, 2023, 2:05 PM

Plaintiffs

James Csizmadia

defendants

Jillian Balow

Loudoun County School Board

Virginia Department of Education

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations