Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maire & Deedon on Friday removed a lawsuit against Costco Wholesale and other defendants to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product, was filed by the Grunsky Law Firm on behalf of CSAA Insurance Exchange. The case is 2:23-cv-01156, Csaa Insurance Exchange v. Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 17, 2023, 8:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Csaa Insurance Exchange

Plaintiffs

The Grunsky Law Firm, PC

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, LLC

Woodstream Corporation

defendant counsels

Maire & Deedon

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product