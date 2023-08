New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court over fire damage arising from allegedly faulty batteries. The suit was brought by the Grunsky Law Firm on behalf of CSAA Insurance Exchange as subrogee of Franklin Evenson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03919, Csaa Insurance Exchange as subrogee of Franklin Evenson v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 04, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Csaa Insurance Exchange as subrogee of Franklin Evenson

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Dongguan Henghu Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Ovonic Battery Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product