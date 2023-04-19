New Suit - Trademark

Moore & Van Allen filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of CS Medical, maker of the 'TEEClean' ultrasound processor. The complaint accuses Civco Medical Instruments Co. of paying to use elements of the plaintiff's TEEClean mark as keywords for online search engine marketing campaigns intended to deceive consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00211, Cs Medical, LLC v. Civco Medical Instruments Co. Inc.

Health Care

April 19, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Cs Medical, LLC

Plaintiffs

Moore & Van Allen

defendants

Civco Medical Instruments Co. Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims