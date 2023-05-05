Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Honeywell International to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Baker & Hostetler on behalf of CS Factoring BV, accuses the defendant of failing to pay over $1.1 million for purchased goods from INID BV, a Dutch-based manufacturer of access control devices for use in controlling door access by means of keypads and/or card reading devices. The case is 1:23-cv-03756, Cs Factoring B.V. v. Honeywell International Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 05, 2023, 6:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Cs Factoring B.V.

defendants

Honeywell International Inc.

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract