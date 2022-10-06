Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Duke Energy, a utilities operation company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Doosan Gridtech EPC LLC, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Slye Law Firm on behalf of CS Energy LLC, seeks to recover over $1 million in material breaches from Doosan for subcontractor works performed in accordance with an executed construction subcontract agreement. The case is 8:22-cv-02288, Cs Energy, LLC v. Doosan Gridtech EPC, LLC, et al.

Energy

October 06, 2022, 7:40 AM