Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Usery & Associates on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Jasmine Web on behalf of CS Bridge Corp., seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from an accident at a construction site. The case is 2:23-cv-00241, CS Bridge Corp. v. Travelers Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 1:14 PM