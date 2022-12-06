Who Got The Work

Ira M. Steinberg of Greenberg Glusker has entered an appearance for restaurant De La Nonna LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which accuses defendant's website of not being fully and equally accessible to and independently usable by plaintiff and other blind or visually impaired individuals, was filed Oct. 21 in California Central District Court by Wilshire Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, is 2:22-cv-07707, Crystal Redick v. De La Nonna LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 06, 2022, 10:19 AM