Hill Ward Henderson shareholder David L. Luikart III has entered an appearance for Heidt Design LLC in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 8 in Florida Middle District Court by Munck Wilson Mandala on behalf of artificial water lagoon technology company Crystal Lagoons Technologies Inc., pursues claims against four individual defendants and five businesses for allegedly misappropriating confidential information. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber, is 8:23-cv-00519, Crystal Lagoons U.S. Corp. et al v. Oasis Amenities, LLC et al.

April 24, 2023, 4:20 AM

