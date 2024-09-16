Who Got The Work

Patrick C. Lannen and Cloie Chidiac of Plunkett Cooney have entered appearances for Lodige USA in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, seeking $264,716 for under payment of applicable wages, was filed on Aug. 2 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Hubbard Snitchler & Parzianello on behalf of Crystal Employment Services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith, is 2:24-cv-12021, Crystal Employment Services LLC v. Lodige USA, Inc.

Business Services

September 16, 2024, 2:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Crystal Employment Services LLC

Plaintiffs

Hubbard Snitchler & Parzianello PLC

Defendants

Lodige USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract