New Suit

Ballard Spahr filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Crysknife Capital. The complaint, which seeks to recover the proceeds of an executive liability insurance policy, brings claims against Certain Underwriters at Lloyds London and Liberty Specialty Markets (4472). Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07912, Crysknife Capital v. Liberty Specialty Markets (4472) et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 6:09 AM