News From Law.com

This week's episode of Law.com's Legal Speak was recorded live on location in New York City following Law.com's recent webinar, "The Crypto Landscape: Post-FTX." It features a chat with Blockchain Legal LLP partner Aaron Krowne and counsel Ali Derie, along with veteran entertainment industry lawyer Eric S. Goldman, about cryptocurrency's rocky recent past (and present) as well as its still-promising, if uncertain, future.

Cryptocurrency

February 17, 2023, 3:20 PM