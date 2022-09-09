Cryptocurrency Users Sue US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Sanct...

News From Law.com

Six sophisticated cryptocurrency users, claiming the U.S. Department of the Treasury's order sanctioning Tornado Cash is an unprecedented act in violation of federal law and the Constitution, filed suit Thursday. The action invoking the First and Fifth Amendments and the Administrative Procedure Act pits U.S. citizens engaged in lawful commerce against the federal government's interest in confronting international money laundering and criminal acts by foreign adversaries. On Aug. 8, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control announced sanctions against Tornado Cash, an entity it called a "notorious virtual currency mixer."

Cryptocurrency

September 09, 2022, 5:21 PM