Cryptocurrency Is Modern Ransomwares Double-Edged Sword | La...

News From Law.com

It didn't take long for cryptocurrency to rack up a reputation for being the bad guy's choice of resource. Indeed, it had all the markers for insidious activity—anonymous payment options, digital wallets, and decentralized infrastructure. Still, it's hard to deny that cryptocurrency has also become more mainstream. The past few years have seen law firms, vendors (legal tech companies?) and multiconglomerates dabble in cryptocurrency, either by accepting or using it as payment. In turn, the government agencies have shown more interest in regulating a space that some have called the new Wild West.

June 22, 2023, 4:46 PM

nature of claim: /