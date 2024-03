News From Law.com

Blockstart Ventures and its owners, Raman Bindlish and Nicholas M. Mavris, were hit with a lawsuit this week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California for allegedly inducing a plaintiff to invest $5 million to purportedly fund early-stage crypto companies, but the defendants used the funds to engage in speculative crypto trading instead.

March 01, 2024, 10:33 AM

nature of claim: /