U.K.-based cryptocurrency firm Copper.co has promoted Sam Brown to general counsel. Brown succeeds Carly Nuzbach Lowery who departed the company in early 2023 to cofound Chief, a private network designed to strengthen women in leadership. Lowery had been with the company since March 2022.

April 20, 2023, 2:07 PM

