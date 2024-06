News From Law.com

New York Attorney General Letitia James obtained a $50 million settlement with a cryptocurrency exchange, which claimed it offered a "low-risk" investment option to investors but deliberately failed to disclose that its loans were highly concentrated with Alameda Research, the sister firm of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX.

Cryptocurrency

June 17, 2024, 12:18 PM

nature of claim: /