Crypto Exchange Coinme Hires Ex-MoneyGram General Counsel as...

Coinme, a cryptocurrency cash exchange based in Seattle, has tapped former MoneyGram General Counsel Robert Villaseñor as chief legal and compliance officer. Villaseñor joined Dallas-based MoneyGram in 2018 and became general counsel two years later. He departed in March, months after the completion of the company's $1.8 billion sale to the buyout firm Madison Dearborn Partners. He came to the money-transfer company from Starbucks, where he'd worked six years.

June 26, 2024, 3:20 PM