New Suit

State Farm Insurance and other defendants were sued Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Pisanchyn Law Firm on behalf of Michelle Crynock and Paul Crynock Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00398, Crynock, Jr et al v. Kmr Trucking Inc et al.