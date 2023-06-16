New Suit - Copyright

Greenberg Traurig filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Crye Precision, a seller of specialty uniforms and protective gear. The complaint accuses Concealed Carrier of selling counterfeit products which infringe the plaintiff's 'MultiCam' and 'MultiCam Black' camouflage designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04469, Crye Precision LLC v. Concealed Carrier LLC.

June 16, 2023, 3:19 PM

Crye Precision LLC

Greenberg Traurig

Concealed Carrier LLC

