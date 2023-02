Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against electric scooter company VeoRide to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought by The Law Place on behalf of Danelis Cruz, who was allegedly injured due to a brake malfunction. The case is 8:23-cv-00317, Cruz v. VeoRide Inc.

Florida

February 14, 2023, 12:13 PM