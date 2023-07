Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Wednesday removed an employment class action against US Foods to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Moon & Yang on behalf of employees who contend that they are compelled to undergo a time-consuming COVID screening each day without being compensated. The case is 2:23-cv-05851, Cruz v. US Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 19, 2023, 8:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Florencio Cruz

defendants

US Foods, Inc.

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches