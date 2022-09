New Suit

Simon Property Group was hit with a disability-based discrimination lawsuit on Friday in California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Rick Morin on behalf of Feltos Cruz, who fell out of her wheelchair due to an allegedly defective grab bar in a restroom at the Folsom Premium Outlets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01584, Cruz v. Simon Property Group LP.

Real Estate

September 09, 2022, 5:54 PM