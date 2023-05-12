Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Nike Retail Services to California Southern District Court. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to provide employees with legally mandated breaks or to compensate employees for time spent complying with COVID-19 screening policies. The suit was filed by Blumenthal, Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw and Gomez Trial Attorneys. The case is 3:23-cv-00874, Cruz v. Nike Retail Services, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 2:54 PM

