Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Nike Retail Services to California Southern District Court. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to provide employees with legally mandated breaks or to compensate employees for time spent complying with COVID-19 screening policies. The suit was filed by Blumenthal, Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw and Gomez Trial Attorneys. The case is 3:23-cv-00874, Cruz v. Nike Retail Services, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Adriana Cruz

Plaintiffs

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik

Gomez Trial Attorneys

Jackson Lewis

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug, Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

defendants

Nike Retail Services, Inc.

Does 1 through 50

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination