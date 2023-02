Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against technology staffing provider Maven LLC and Suresh Rachuri to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Spitz the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of a former COO claiming sexual harassment, gender bias, disability discrimination and retaliatory termination. The case is 2:23-cv-00746, Cruz v. Maven, LLC et al.

Business Services

February 23, 2023, 3:10 PM