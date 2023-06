Who Got The Work

Linda C. Schoonmaker and Elizabeth L. Humphrey of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for Docusign Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed May 11 in Texas Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff who claims that she was forced to resign after being subjected to a hostile work environment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn, is 3:23-cv-01083, Cruz v. Docusign Inc.

Technology

June 26, 2023, 4:47 AM

