Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holman Fenwick Willian on Monday removed a lawsuit against Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Jakob Law Firm on behalf of a family who contends that they were denied daycare services after refusing to allow the child to be tested for COVID-19. THe case is 5:23-cv-00834, Cruz v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 03, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Franco Cruz

defendants

Carnival Corporation

defendant counsels

Holman Fenwick Willian

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute