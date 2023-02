New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was sued Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged race- and gender-based employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of Kelia Cruz, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining about the disparate treatment she was receiving. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00217, Cruz v. Amazon.com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 01, 2023, 4:35 AM