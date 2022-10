Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Wilmington Savings Funds Society to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by A Newark Firm on behalf of Christian Cruz. The case is 2:22-cv-00243, Cruz, Individually and as Heir to Laverne J. Pearce v. Wilmington Savings Funds Society, FSB, not individually but solely as trustee for Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trustee 2018 Hb1.

Real Estate

October 18, 2022, 1:27 PM