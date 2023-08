Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits, was filed by Goldberg & Rosen on behalf of Rafael Cruz and Karoly Cruz. The case is 1:23-cv-22854, Cruz et al v. Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 01, 2023, 6:20 AM

Plaintiffs

R. C.

Rafael Cruz

defendants

Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute