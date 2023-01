Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dykema Gossett on Thursday removed a lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Services to Minnesota District Court. The suit, seeking to prevent foreclosure, was filed by Shields Legal Services on behalf of Barbara M. Crushshon and Timothy J. Shields. The case is 0:23-cv-00149, Crushshon et al v. PHH Mortgage Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

January 19, 2023, 3:45 PM