Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass partners Richard R. Patch, Sabrina A. Larson and Clifford E. Yin have stepped in to represent DISH Network in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed May 24 in Colorado District Court by Cole & Van Note, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures to protect the personally identifiable and protected health information of thousands of customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge S Kato Crews, is 1:23-cv-01319, Cruse v. DISH Network LLC et al.

July 08, 2023, 2:22 PM

