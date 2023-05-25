New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of consumers. The suit is backed by Cole & Van Note. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01319, Cruse v. DISH Network LLC et al.

Telecommunications

May 25, 2023, 5:48 AM

