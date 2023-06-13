Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Randy M. O'Hara and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Firm of Droder & Miller on behalf of building restoration firm Crusa Cincinnati LLC, accuses former Crusa employee O'Hara of misappropriating trade secret, proprietary and confidential information in favor of direct competitor, the Servpro entities. The case is 1:23-cv-00361, Crusa Cincinnati, LLC v. O'Hara et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 13, 2023, 6:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Crusa Cincinnati, LLC

defendants

Jason Phillips

Jeffrey Smith

Larry Carter

Randy M. O'Hara

Servpro Of Anderson, Franklin & Scott Counties

Servpro Of Anderson, Franklin And Scott Counties

Servpro Of Bourbon, Clark, Harrison & Montgomery Counties

Servpro Of Campbell County

Servpro Of Shelbyville, Oldham, Henry, Spencer & Trimble Counties

Servpro Of Versailles, Nicholasville & Danville

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract