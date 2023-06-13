Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Randy M. O'Hara and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Firm of Droder & Miller on behalf of building restoration firm Crusa Cincinnati LLC, accuses former Crusa employee O'Hara of misappropriating trade secret, proprietary and confidential information in favor of direct competitor, the Servpro entities. The case is 1:23-cv-00361, Crusa Cincinnati, LLC v. O'Hara et al.
Construction & Engineering
June 13, 2023, 6:02 AM