Counsel at Vedder Price on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the University of Southern California to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by a post doctoral research associate who contends that she was wrongfully terminated and never compensated for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-05077, Crupi v. University Of Southern California.

June 27, 2023, 6:02 AM

Annunziata Crupi

University Of Southern California

Vedder Price

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations