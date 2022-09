Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Adams and Reese on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against TransCanada USA Services Inc. to Mississippi Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Macy D. Hanson on behalf of Kaylee Crump. The case is 1:22-cv-00127, Crump v. TransCanada USA Services, Inc. et al.

Energy

September 12, 2022, 7:33 PM