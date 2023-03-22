Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Eckland & Blando on Wednesday removed a negligence lawsuit against transportation company CMA CGM and banking group BNP Paribas to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Richmonds & Co. on behalf of Stephen Crummey, who allegedly lost $240,000 in a spear phishing scheme, more than half of which was wired to a CMA CGM account at BNP as part of a common freight shipping scam. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate safeguards against fraudulent schemes. The case is 1:23-cv-10621, Crummey v. CMA CGM (America) LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 22, 2023, 1:44 PM

Stephen Crummey

Richmonds & Co. LLC

BNP Paribas

Cma Cgm (America) LLC

Cma Cgm & Anl Securities BV,

Cma Cgm S.A.

Eckland And Blando LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract