Who Got The Work

Carley Faucheux and Iliaura Hands of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to defend Hartford Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed May 1 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by the Broussard Law Firm on behalf of Sera Crumley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance, is 2:23-cv-01456, Crumley v. Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 11:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Sera Crumley

Plaintiffs

Broussard Injury Lawyers

Broussard & Williamson

defendants

Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute