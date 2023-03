Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against 901 45th St. West Palm Beach Behavioral Health Hospital Co. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Malatesta Law office on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was fired in retaliation for reporting abuse toward a patient. The case is 9:23-cv-80456, Crumby v. 901 45Th ST West Palm Beach Behavioral Health Hospital Company, LLC.

Health Care

March 22, 2023, 4:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeanetta Crumby

defendants

901 45Th ST West Palm Beach Behavioral Health Hospital Company, LLC

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination