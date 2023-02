Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against PCL Construction Services to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged sexual harassment, was filed by the Girley Law Firm on behalf of Liquinda Crum. The case is 6:23-cv-00203, Crum v. PCL Construction Services, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

February 03, 2023, 3:16 PM