Warren B. Lightfoot Jr. of Maynard, Cooper & Gale and Arnold William Umbach III and Averie Louise Armstead of Starnes Davis Florie LLP have stepped in to represent Modular Connections LLC and Onin Staffing LLC in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit, for alleged discrimination on the basis of race and sex, was filed April 5 in Alabama Northern District Court by Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher & Goldfarb on behalf of Mariah Crum. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gray M. Borden, is 2:23-cv-00437, Crum v. Modular Connections LLC et al.

May 20, 2023, 9:53 AM

