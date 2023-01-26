New Suit

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith filed a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Crum & Foster Specialty Insurance Company. The complaint, against Beacon Management Services, the Estate of Dillard Jones and other defendants, seeks to declare that a commercial general liability policy issued by Crum & Foster provides no coverage to the Estate and that Crum has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00369, Crum & Foster Specialty Insurance Company v. Longino & Associates, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 5:55 AM