New Suit - Commercial General Liability

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance. The suit, which names Platero Framing Construction and Shaddock Homes as claimants, centers on underlying litigation claiming injuries on a construction site. The case is 3:22-cv-02361, Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company v. Jose Platero d/b/a Platero Framing Construction et al.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 1:50 PM