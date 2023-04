New Suit

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed a complaint for declaratory relief Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance. The suit names Empyrean Energy Solutions in connection with an underlying lawsuit filed by a family accusing the company of carbon monoxide poisoning. The case is 3:23-cv-00166, Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company v. Empyrean Energy Solutions, LLC.

Insurance

April 26, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

defendants

Empyrean Energy Solutions, LLC.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute