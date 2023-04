New Suit - Contract

Cruise, an autonomous driving startup with backing from GM and Honda, filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court alleging breach of a services agreement. The lawsuit, filed by Farella Braun + Martel, seeks $400,000 from Actalent Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01898, Cruise LLC v. Actalent, Inc.

AI & Automation

April 20, 2023, 1:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Cruise LLC

Plaintiffs

Farella Braun + Martel

defendants

Actalent, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract