New Suit - Employment

FedEx was sued Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Kirby Smith Law Firm on behalf of a former driver who claims that she was subjected to less favorable treatment than white counterparts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00081, Crudup v. Federal Express Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

May 13, 2023, 11:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Latasha Crudup

Plaintiffs

The Kirby Smith Law Firm

defendants

Federal Express Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination