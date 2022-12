Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snyder Burnett Egerer on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Cunningham & Sherman on behalf of Gerard Crudele. The case is 2:22-cv-09116, Crudele v. La Quinta Holdings, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 16, 2022, 2:00 PM