Crucified by Prosecutors: Vindication for Cop Accused of Fle...

News From Law.com

A Broward County jury has found Scot Peterson not guilty on all counts in what prosecutors said was his failure to confront the gunman who murdered 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school more than four years ago. It remains the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. After 21 hours of deliberations over four days, the jury of three men and three women unanimously decided Peterson will not be criminally convicted of the charges against him. Peterson faced nearly 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Education

June 29, 2023, 7:22 PM

nature of claim: /